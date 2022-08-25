Dr. Michael Polsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Polsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Polsky, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond1000 Boulders Pkwy Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 430-5472Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had an excellent first visit with Dr. Plosky! Very thorough, very professional!!!
About Dr. Michael Polsky, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992816706
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Med School
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
