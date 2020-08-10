Dr. Michael Poon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Poon, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Poon, MD
Dr. Michael Poon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Poon's Office Locations
San Buena Ventura Urology2705 Loma Vista Rd Ste 206, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-4067
Santa Rosa Health Center5800 Santa Rosa Rd Ste 149, Camarillo, CA 93012 Directions (805) 465-8900
Scpmg Altonsand Canyon Mob 16670 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 932-5080
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Poon, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Poon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poon.
