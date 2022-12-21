See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Englewood, OH
Dr. Michael Raab, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (216)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Raab, MD

Dr. Michael Raab, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Raab works at Premier Orthopedics in Englewood, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Bursitis and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Raab's Office Locations

    Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus
    9000 N Main St, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Premier Orthopedics at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek
    2400 Lakeview Dr Ste 210, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Butler Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • Flora Midwest (PPOM)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Health Span
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS
    • Ryan White
    • Superior Dental Care
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 216 ratings
    Patient Ratings (216)
    5 Star
    (193)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Michael Raab, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881678316
    Education & Certifications

    • So Ill U Sch Med
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine Springfield IL
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Raab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raab accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Raab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raab has seen patients for Joint Pain, Bursitis and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    216 patients have reviewed Dr. Raab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

