Dr. Michael Raizman, MD
Dr. Michael Raizman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
OCB Waltham Eye Center52 Second Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have two corneal transplants and have been seeing him for 20 years. He has always been helpful kind and answered all my questions.
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
