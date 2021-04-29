Dr. Michael Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Rashid, MD
Dr. Michael Rashid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Rashid works at
Dr. Rashid's Office Locations
Promedica Physicians Genito-urinary2120 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 531-8558
Theophil Andrew Jantz III970 W Wooster St Rm 129, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 332-7221
ProMedica Genito-Urinary Surgeons- Fremont605 3rd Ave Ste B Bldg A, Fremont, OH 43420 Directions
Archbold Hospital121 Westfield Dr, Archbold, OH 43502 Directions (567) 444-4748
ProMedica Physicians Genito-Urinary Surgeons - Fostoria501 Van Buren St Ste 203, Fostoria, OH 44830 Directions (419) 436-6897
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Rashid is great! He really cares, very knowledgeable, and professional. I was new to the area when I first started seeing him for a kidney stone issue. He was able to resolve my issue within two surgeries - the least invasive way. He continues to track my progress making sure I don’t have anymore issues. I whole-heartily recommend him and his staff! Thank you Dr. Rashid!
About Dr. Michael Rashid, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992700975
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid works at
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
