Overview of Dr. Michael Rauzzino, MD

Dr. Michael Rauzzino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center School|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, Parker Adventist Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Rauzzino works at Front Range Spine and Neurosurgery in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fracture Treatment and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.