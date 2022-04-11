Dr. Michael Rauzzino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauzzino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rauzzino, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rauzzino, MD
Dr. Michael Rauzzino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center School|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, Parker Adventist Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Rauzzino works at
Dr. Rauzzino's Office Locations
-
1
Front Range Spine and Neurosurgery PC10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 310, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6377
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rauzzino?
Very personable, skilled and caring surgeon. He has a great bedside manner. He is simply one the kindest most caring doctors I have ever been blessed to work with. He fixed my back and leg pain. It was gone as soon as I woke up from the surgery. My back was only a little sore for a couple of weeks afterwards. I'm incredible happy that he was my surgeon. He also has a wonderful team that always returned my calls and took care of my paperwork. I recommend him to anyone considering back surgery. I was very happy with my results.
About Dr. Michael Rauzzino, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902947732
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center School|Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rauzzino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rauzzino accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rauzzino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rauzzino works at
Dr. Rauzzino has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fracture Treatment and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rauzzino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rauzzino speaks Spanish.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauzzino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauzzino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rauzzino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rauzzino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.