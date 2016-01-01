Dr. Michael Redmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Redmond, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Redmond, MD
Dr. Michael Redmond, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Redmond works at
Dr. Redmond's Office Locations
Alexandria Eye & Laser Center231 Windermere Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 487-2020
Valerie H. Washington DDS A Professional Dental Corporation3200 Monroe Hwy Ste 134, Pineville, LA 71360 Directions (318) 641-2400
- 3 1055 Parkway Dr Ste B, Natchitoches, LA 71457 Directions (318) 352-0444
- 4 65 Medical Park Blvd, Pineville, LA 71360 Directions (318) 487-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Redmond, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1821059213
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redmond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redmond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redmond has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Blindness and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Redmond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.