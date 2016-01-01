Overview of Dr. Michael Redmond, MD

Dr. Michael Redmond, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Redmond works at Louisiana Eye and Laser Center in Alexandria, LA with other offices in Pineville, LA and Natchitoches, LA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Blindness and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.