Dr. Michael Redner, DO
Dr. Michael Redner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med Biddleford Me.
High Peaks Medicine, PLLC20 Kellogg Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 765-0903Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Dr Redner recently Treated me for two herniated disks in my lower back...Was on several medications & in Severe Pain on the way in...Dr Redner Listened to my complaints & started a plan of treatment, including manipulation at the office followed by Physical Therapy three times a week at Pro Active Physical Therapy Clinic nearby...I Immediately saw results & was able to reduce & eventually eliminate the need for pain Medication within a few weeks...I now have Full Freedom of movement again & am Grateful for All he did for me...I would Certainly recommend him to Anyone who would like an attending physician that actually Listens to your concerns & then prescribes accordingly with the goal of short term medication for a Better quality of life...As an Added Plus, the facility is one of the Most Warm & Welcoming places I have ever been, Especially for a medical office...No Blaring CNN on the screen here!...Just Nice Lighting, comfortable surroundings & a Staff of Great Caregivers...AAA+++++
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1316109523
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med Biddleford Me
- Family Practice
