Dr. Michael Reep, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Reep, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Reep works at
Locations
Westlake Office26908 Detroit Rd Ste 103, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 482-8323Tuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Middleburg Heights Office18660 Bagley Rd Ste 501, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 482-8424
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
Ratings & Reviews
I will start off by saying Dr. Reep & Julie D are excellent. They have treated me well and their treatment plan for my scalp has worked wonderfully. Now, looking at past reviews, it's nice to know their office staff is not up to the standard the doctors seem to hold. My insurance doesn't start until this coming Friday. I was told I would be self pay. I advised they can bill me as this re-scheduled appointment was their fault in the 1st place and I needed to be seen. My one prescription was 5 or 6 pills away from being gone with no refills. I was advised by Debbie, who is in charge of billing, that they would see me this time around versus being told I could not be seen when I arrived a few weeks ago for my appointment. The female who was in the office with me, before and after Dr. Reep saw me, would not give me her 1st name after several attempts. I asked for her name so I could have it when I spoke with Debbie next. She said I was all set and left the appointment room without giving h [review truncated]
About Dr. Michael Reep, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System|Henry Ford Health Systems
- Med College Hosps Med College Ohio|Medical College of Ohio Hospital
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reep has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reep accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reep has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Intertrigo and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reep on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reep. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reep.
