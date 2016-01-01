See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Blue Bell, PA
Dr. Michael Reilly, DO

Critical Care Medicine
4.7 (111)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Reilly, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Reilly works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Failure
Pneumonia
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Failure
Pneumonia
Respiratory Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Respiratory Failure
Pneumonia
Respiratory Management
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Bone Cancer
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Emphysema
Empyema
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Goodpasture's Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Inguinal Hernia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Swine Flu
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Michael Reilly, DO
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Reilly, DO.

    About Dr. Michael Reilly, DO

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1922395714
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Reilly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    111 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.