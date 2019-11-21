Overview

Dr. Michael Reynolds, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Reynolds works at Lanier Dermatology & Skin Cancer Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.