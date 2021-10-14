Dr. Michael Ricafort, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricafort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ricafort, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Ricafort, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami Leonard Miller School of Medicine - Miami and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Ricafort works at
Locations
Colorado Pulmonary Associates1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3100, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0066Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ricafort was very personable and thorough.
About Dr. Michael Ricafort, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine - St. Louis
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center - Dallas
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med|University of Miami Leonard Miller School of Medicine - Miami
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Ricafort has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricafort accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricafort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricafort works at
Dr. Ricafort has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricafort on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricafort. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricafort.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricafort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricafort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.