Dr. Michael Richman, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.9 (32)
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Richman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Richman works at The Center for Cholesterol Management in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1950 Sawtelle Blvd Ste 150, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aneurysm
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aneurysm
Heart Disease

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aneurysm
Heart Disease
Abnormal Heart Beat
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Arrhythmias
Arteriosclerosis
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Benign Tumor
Blood Clot
Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiovascular Disease
Carotid Artery Disease
Central Line Infection
Chest Pain
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Calcification
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 1
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 2
Coronary Atherosclerosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Edema
Empyema
Folic Acid Deficiency
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Valve Diseases
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy
Hypothyroidism
Inguinal Hernia
Leg Venous Ulcer
Lipid Disorders
Lipodermatosclerosis
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Mass
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Nodule
Lymphatic Disorders
Lymphedema
Malignant Pleural Effusion
May-Thurner Syndrome
Metabolic Syndrome
Open Hernia Procedures
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome
Pelvic Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pericardial Effusion
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Renal Dysfunction
Restless Leg Syndrome
Superficial Thrombophlebitis
Thoracic Cancer
Thoracic Disorders
Thymomas
Thymus Disorders
Ulcer of Foot
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vein Diseases
Venipuncture
Venous Access Creation and Care
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Hypertension
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Reflux
Venous Thromboembolic Disease
Venous Thrombosis
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Venous Ulcer
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Michael Richman, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972554806
    Education & Certifications

    • University Miami Jackson Mem
    • LA Cty - USC Med Ctr|Los Angeles Co-Usc Sch Med Ctr
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
