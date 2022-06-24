Dr. Michael Rimlawi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rimlawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rimlawi, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Rimlawi, DO
Dr. Michael Rimlawi, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Las Colinas and White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Rimlawi's Office Locations
The Minimally Invasive Spine Institute210 W Longview Ave Ste A, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (972) 884-4400
The Minimally Invasive Spine Institute10400 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 884-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Dallas Medical Center
- Medical City Las Colinas
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He ordered tests that hadn’t had in years. He explained the minimally invasive surgery procedures and explained the part stem cells play in healing the spine.
About Dr. Michael Rimlawi, DO
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851367692
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rimlawi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rimlawi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rimlawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rimlawi speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rimlawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rimlawi.
