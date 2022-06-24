Overview of Dr. Michael Rimlawi, DO

Dr. Michael Rimlawi, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Las Colinas and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Rimlawi works at The Minimally Invasive Spine Institute in Midland, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.