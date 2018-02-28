Dr. Michael Riskevich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riskevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Riskevich, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Riskevich, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Locations
Rim Medical PC2818 Ocean Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 934-8484
Michael Riskevich DO3140 Coney Island Ave Ste 33, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 934-8484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor Fixed my knee pain in 2 days, other doctors couldn’t figure it out
About Dr. Michael Riskevich, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1295897155
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Riskevich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riskevich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riskevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riskevich speaks Hebrew.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Riskevich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riskevich.
