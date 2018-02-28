See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Michael Riskevich, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Riskevich, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Riskevich works at Rim Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rim Medical PC
    2818 Ocean Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 934-8484
  2. 2
    Michael Riskevich DO
    3140 Coney Island Ave Ste 33, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 934-8484

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Riskevich, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295897155
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Riskevich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riskevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riskevich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riskevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riskevich works at Rim Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Riskevich’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Riskevich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riskevich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riskevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riskevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

