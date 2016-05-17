Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
-
1
Rodney Montoya Corp.8396 SW 8TH ST, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 479-9538
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Very good. He took a lot of time evaluating me and recomending what is needed. I look forward to doing my mini face lift by him in the near future. He also gave me the option to make payments until I am ready. He is awesome. Very practical and down to earth friendly. I feel comfortable using him for my procedure. Office staff are very nice.
About Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1235302159
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.