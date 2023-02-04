Dr. Michael Roh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Roh, MD
Dr. Michael Roh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Rockford Spine Center Ltd.2902 McFarland Rd Ste 300, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 316-2100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Thanks to Dr. Roh I am pain free! I was experiencing pain, numbness and loss of strength on my left side, had a consultation with Dr. Roh in the fall, had a couple discs replaced in December, and I’m cured, living my best life. Dr. Roh is very thorough and the staff he works with from his office to the operating room runs like a well oiled machine. They all kept me very informed of what to expect and I couldn’t imagine anyone ever saying surgery was a great experience, but with Dr. Roh, for me it was. Dr. Roh gave me my life back and I’m forever grateful.
- English, Spanish
- Barnes Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
