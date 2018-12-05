Dr. Michael Rosenfield, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rosenfield, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Rosenfield, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Rosenfield works at
West Oakland Health, Oakland, CA700 Adeline St, Oakland, CA 94607 Directions (510) 835-9610
Emerald City Medical Arts16 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 281-1616
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Great listener and very attentive.
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1720087141
- Southeastern University
- FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Family Practice and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Dr. Rosenfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenfield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfield works at
Dr. Rosenfield speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.