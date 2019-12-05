See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Michael Rothschild, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Rothschild, MD

Dr. Michael Rothschild, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Rothschild works at Northern Valley Ent. & Facial Plastics in Englewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Rothschild's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Valley Ent. & Facial Plastics
    163 Engle St Ste 1B, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 996-2995
  2. 2
    1175 Park Ave Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 996-2995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache

Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans

    Dec 05, 2019
    My daughters are in this wonderful pediatric practice but Dr. Rothschild didn't hesitate to jump in when I had a medical emergency of my own and didn't know where else to turn. He set me on course from a misdiagnosed ear infection. When new antibiotics hadn't yet kicked in he even took time from his day off to see me to be sure things hadn't worsened. The level of both clinical care and personal caring he displayed went above and beyond and got me through one of the worst infections I've ever had. So grateful for his expertise and kindness.
    Talia — Dec 05, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Rothschild, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831132455
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatric Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rothschild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothschild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothschild has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothschild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothschild has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothschild on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothschild. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothschild.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothschild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothschild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

