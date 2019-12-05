Overview of Dr. Michael Rothschild, MD

Dr. Michael Rothschild, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Rothschild works at Northern Valley Ent. & Facial Plastics in Englewood, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.