Overview

Dr. Michael Royalty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Royalty works at Danville Family Medicine in Danville, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.