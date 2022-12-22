Overview of Dr. Michael Rubinstein, MD

Dr. Michael Rubinstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital.



Dr. Rubinstein works at FCPP Fullerton Ortho Surgery Group in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.