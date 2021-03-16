Overview of Dr. Michael Sams, MD

Dr. Michael Sams, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Sams works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.