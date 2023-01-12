Dr. Michael Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sanders, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and USA Health University Hospital.
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
Digestive Health Specialists3601 Springhill Business Park Ste 201, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 873-6192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Surgicare of Mobile2890 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 473-2020
Alabama Medical Group101 Memorial Hospital Dr Ste 200, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 414-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Treated me for pancreatitis and sent me to have surgery to fixed my problem. Been doing great
About Dr. Michael Sanders, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275554636
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Hernia, Constipation and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
