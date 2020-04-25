Overview

Dr. Michael Santoro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Santoro works at MISSION HOSPITAL REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.