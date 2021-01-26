Dr. Santulli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Santulli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Santulli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Michael E Santulli1405 Rolkin Ct Ste 201, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 295-5155
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
I was referred to Dr. Santulli for evaluation of a goiter and had my first visit with him on January 25, 2021. I was most impressed with my initial visit. He was extremely thorough and spent 45 minutes evaluating my health status & family history; explaining my condition, and outlining his plan for further evaluation and ongoing care. His office is very conveniently located and his staff is efficient and friendly. I would most highly recommend him to friends or family. I gave him a 5-star rating because there was no higher rating available.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1811077274
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Santulli speaks Gujarati.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Santulli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santulli.
