Dr. Michael Savino, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Savino, MD
Dr. Michael Savino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Savino's Office Locations
United Medical Surgical PC900 South Ave Ste 103, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 226-1008
Staten Island University Hospital-south - Closed375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 226-2950
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savino?
Excellent Physician , he explains your situation where you are feeling well informed when you leave. Sometimes his staff dont get back as fast as you would like but its a busy office and I'm reviewing the Doctor not the staff . i highly recommend Dr Savino
About Dr. Michael Savino, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1205829892
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Coney Island Hospital
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savino has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Savino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.