Dr. Michael Savitt, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Savitt, MD
Dr. Michael Savitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Savitt's Office Locations
North Shore Glaucoma Center1800 Hollister Dr Ste 205, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 573-9055
Kirk Eye Center Sc3477 Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 249-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Savitt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1275514432
Education & Certifications
- Columbus Hospital|Eye and Ear Hospital Pittsburgh|University Il College Of Med
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savitt has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Savitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savitt.
