Overview of Dr. Michael Savitt, MD

Dr. Michael Savitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Savitt works at North Shore Glaucoma Center in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.