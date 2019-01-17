Dr. Michael Scanameo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanameo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Scanameo, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Scanameo, MD
Dr. Michael Scanameo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Scanameo's Office Locations
Surgicenter Group LLC200 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (800) 223-2733
Marion Eye Specialists711 W Gardner Dr, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 662-6257
Heart Center of Kokomo2302 S Dixon Rd Ste 100, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (765) 453-3937
Integra Specialty Hospital2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 286-8888MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Top Notch doctor who was on top of my problems. Would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Michael Scanameo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205819331
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scanameo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scanameo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scanameo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Scanameo has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scanameo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanameo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanameo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scanameo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scanameo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.