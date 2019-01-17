Overview of Dr. Michael Scanameo, MD

Dr. Michael Scanameo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Scanameo works at American Health Network Eye Specialists in Muncie, IN with other offices in Marion, IN and Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.