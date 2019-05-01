Overview

Dr. Michael Scannon, MD is a Dermatologist in Dade City, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.



Dr. Scannon works at FL Westcoast Skin/Cancer Ctr in Dade City, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.