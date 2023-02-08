Dr. M Cody Scarbrough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Cody Scarbrough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. M Cody Scarbrough, MD
Dr. M Cody Scarbrough, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Scarbrough's Office Locations
Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis55 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 669-4453Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Southaven7900 Airways Blvd Bldg A6, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 669-4452Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scarbrough?
best as usual
About Dr. M Cody Scarbrough, MD
- Pain Management
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1114345949
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center/Carolinas Pain Institute
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarbrough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarbrough accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarbrough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarbrough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarbrough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.