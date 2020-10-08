See All Rheumatologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Michael Schuster, MD

Rheumatology
4.8 (60)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Schuster, MD

Dr. Michael Schuster, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.

Dr. Schuster works at Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Sewell in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Schuster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sewell
    100 Kings Way E Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005
  2. 2
    Voorhees
    2309 E EVESHAM RD, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-4626
  3. 3
    Arthritis, Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates
    2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 115, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-5005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michael Schuster, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215091269
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    • Internal Medicine
