Dr. Michael Septer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Septer works at Family Health Partners PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.