Dr. Michael Sermersheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Sermersheim, MD
Dr. Michael Sermersheim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Sermersheim's Office Locations
Jwm Neurology PC12188A N Meridian St Ste 320, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 580-0420
Josephson-wallack-munshower Neurology PC8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 615, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 806-6991
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Sermersheim for over 10 years. He was the first neurologist to actually help me get migraine relief! He writes letters of medical necessity to get insurance to cover medications for you. Phone calls for medication refills are filled quickly. He is a very caring man that truly cares about his patients. I have recommended him to many people that I’ve met that have not gotten migraine relief from their current Dr.
About Dr. Michael Sermersheim, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770587487
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital|St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
