Overview of Dr. Michael Silver, MD

Dr. Michael Silver, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Silver works at Emory Clinic At Executive Park in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.