See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Sisti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Sisti, MD

Oncology
4.9 (138)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Sisti, MD

Dr. Michael Sisti, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH

Dr. Sisti works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Acoustic Neuroma and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sisti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meningiomas
Acoustic Neuroma
Brain Cancer
Meningiomas
Acoustic Neuroma
Brain Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colloid Cyst Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (134)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sisti?

    Nov 01, 2022
    One thing I neglected to say was my complete confidence in Dr. Sisti's surgical skills. Under most circumstances, I might have been frightened to have such a serious surgery but I was sure that Dr. Sisti and his team were up to the task. Thank you to all of you for a job well done.
    Linda Aponte — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Sisti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Sisti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sisti to family and friends

    Dr. Sisti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sisti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Sisti, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Sisti, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649209008
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sisti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sisti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sisti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sisti works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sisti’s profile.

    Dr. Sisti has seen patients for Meningiomas, Acoustic Neuroma and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sisti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Sisti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.