Dr. Michael Stagner, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Stagner, MD
Dr. Michael Stagner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stagner works at
Dr. Stagner's Office Locations
Lake Havasu40 Capri Blvd Ste 102, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 223-6993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Stagner was very thorough in my eye exam. He answered any question I had.
About Dr. Michael Stagner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Good Samaritan Hosp and Med Ctr
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
