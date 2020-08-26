Overview of Dr. Michael Stagner, MD

Dr. Michael Stagner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Stagner works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Lake Havasu in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.