Dr. Michael Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Su, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Su, MD
Dr. Michael Su, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Su works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Su's Office Locations
-
1
California Rehabilitation Institute2070 Century Park E Rm 919, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (424) 252-8006
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Su?
About Dr. Michael Su, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1790917086
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Su using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su works at
Dr. Su has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.