Dr. Michael Swaney, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Swaney, MD
Dr. Michael Swaney, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Swaney's Office Locations
Eastover Psychological & Psychiatric Group PA3303 Latrobe Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 362-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Swaney, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swaney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swaney has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Swaney. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swaney.
