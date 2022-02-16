Overview of Dr. Michael Tees, MD

Dr. Michael Tees, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.



Dr. Tees works at Colorado Blood Cancer Institute - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.