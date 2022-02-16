Dr. Michael Tees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tees, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Tees, MD
Dr. Michael Tees, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.
Dr. Tees works at
Dr. Tees' Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Blood Cancer Institute - Denver1721 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (720) 821-3930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- North Colorado Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tees is kind, compassionate, and knowledgeable. You can tell he genuinely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Michael Tees, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1407023385
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University|Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Tees has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tees works at
Dr. Tees has seen patients for Pancytopenia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tees. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tees.
