Dr. Michael Tivnon, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.8 (26)
Map Pin Small Bakersfield, CA
Call for new patient details
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Tivnon, MD

Dr. Michael Tivnon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tivnon works at Michael C. Tivnon, MD, Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tivnon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael C. Tivnon, MD, Inc.
    300 Old River Rd Ste 150, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 567-0002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Clavicle Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Clavicle Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Michael Tivnon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447241138
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Huntington Mem Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tivnon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tivnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tivnon works at Michael C. Tivnon, MD, Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tivnon’s profile.

    Dr. Tivnon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tivnon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tivnon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tivnon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tivnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tivnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

