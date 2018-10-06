Dr. Tivnon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Tivnon, MD
Dr. Michael Tivnon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Michael C. Tivnon, MD, Inc.300 Old River Rd Ste 150, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 567-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Great Doctor ???????. My mother had two surgeries done by Dr. Tivnon in 2013 and she’s doing great. Very Respectful, Attentive and caring doctor. Always highly recommended by me .
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Huntington Mem Hospital
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
