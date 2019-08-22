Dr. Tobes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Tobes, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Tobes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Athens.
Locations
Trinity Clinic Athens1505 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 675-6800
Cardiovascular Associates of East Texas PA1783 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 675-6800
Athens Hospital LLC2000 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 675-2216
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 675-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Athens
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is amazing - takes the time to ask lots of clarifying questions and explains everything completely
About Dr. Michael Tobes, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Tobes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobes has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.