Overview

Dr. Michael Tobes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Athens.



Dr. Tobes works at Trinity Clinic Athens in Athens, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.