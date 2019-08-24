Dr. Michael Tobias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tobias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Tobias, MD
Dr. Michael Tobias, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Tobias works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tobias' Office Locations
-
1
Neurological & Spine Surgery Assoc. PC19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2800, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-8392
-
2
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 4 Westchester Park Dr Ste 320, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 948-8448
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tobias?
There are not many doctors like him left. You may have to wait to see him in the office. If he is running behind it is not because he is at Starbucks having a latte. He is the kind of doctor that will come to your room in the hospital at 9 pm and apologize for not getting their sooner. The world is a better place because of him. His residents - his assistant in the office Toni Ann and PA Carrie exemplary- always go above and beyond. I travel from Sullivan county to be his patient. So what if he runs behind sometimes- it could be your life he is saving! Bring a book all good.
About Dr. Michael Tobias, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1528234788
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobias works at
Dr. Tobias has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.