Overview of Dr. Michael Tobias, MD

Dr. Michael Tobias, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Tobias works at Nuerological Spine Surgery Asso in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT and West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

