Overview of Dr. Michael Serra Torres, MD

Dr. Michael Serra Torres, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Serra Torres works at DHR Health Orthopedic Institute in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.