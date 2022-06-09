Dr. Michael Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Tran, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University of Wisconsin - Madison|University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Akmakjian Spine & General Orthopaedics Center7300 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 355-7510
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
I had the gastric sleep procedure Doctor Michael Tran was my surgeon he was with me from the very beginning to the end thank you doctor Trent. It's been 2 years since my surgery I've lost 180 pounds and still losin, I've almost reached my goal
About Dr. Michael Tran, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1649591454
Education & Certifications
- University Of California|University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center In Chicago
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin - Madison|University of Wisconsin / Madison
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
