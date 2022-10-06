Dr. Michael Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Truong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Truong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Truong works at
Locations
St. Jude Hospital Dba Yorba Linda26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 230, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Troung for 20+ years. I find him to be compassionate, caring, very smart and the consummate professional. One of the best doctors I have ever had!
About Dr. Michael Truong, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong works at
Dr. Truong has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Truong speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
