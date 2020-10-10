Dr. Michael Urban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Urban, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Urban, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Urban works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Lake Worth6135 Lake Worth Rd Ste 100, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (561) 434-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urban?
DR. urban took a lot of time to listen to what was bothering me. I didn’t feel rushed. And I was 20 min late to my appt and he still spent time with me.
About Dr. Michael Urban, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831105485
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urban has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urban works at
Dr. Urban speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Urban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.