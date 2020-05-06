Overview of Dr. Michael Vandenberg, MD

Dr. Michael Vandenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.



Dr. Vandenberg works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.