Dr. Michael Vandenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Vandenberg, MD
Dr. Michael Vandenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Vandenberg works at
Dr. Vandenberg's Office Locations
West Florida Medical Center Clinic8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 2, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 474-8387
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vandenberg has been my doctor for over 25 years. He is kind and compassionate. He truly cares about his patients and their well being.
About Dr. Michael Vandenberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1396728085
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
