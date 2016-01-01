See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Michael Vergare, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Overview of Dr. Michael Vergare, MD

Dr. Michael Vergare, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University Hospital

Dr. Vergare works at Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vergare's Office Locations

    Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior
    33 S 9th St Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Michael Vergare, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1518971290
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

