Dr. Michael Via, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Via is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Via, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Via, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Via works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai-Union Square - Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism10 Union Sq E Ste 2E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 241-3422
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Via?
My husband & I have both seen Dr. Via for the last 5-6 years. He is an excellent doctor. He was extremely efficient in taking care of matters that needed to be addressed without going overboard to test when unnecessary. When he did any biopsy, it was so gentle it wasn’t actually felt. His explanations & course of treatment were always clear & logical. Results came in a timely manner. His demeanor is calm & comforting. We travel into the city to see him & would not see any one else. At times, it was hard to get responses to messages but he didn’t actually get them. (Issues in a large health care setting.) However, reaching out to him through his email solved this problem. Also, it is a wait to get an appt (but if it’s an emergency get squeezed in.) Dr. Via is truly worth the wait. -Randi & Bruce S
About Dr. Michael Via, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1790957645
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Via has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Via accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Via has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Via works at
Dr. Via has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Via on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Via. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Via.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Via, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Via appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.