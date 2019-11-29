Overview of Dr. Michael Vitti, MD

Dr. Michael Vitti, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY.



Dr. Vitti works at NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY, Yonkers, NY and Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Artery Bypass and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.