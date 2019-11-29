See All Vascular Surgeons in Bronxville, NY
Dr. Michael Vitti, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Bronxville, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Vitti, MD

Dr. Michael Vitti, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY. 

Dr. Vitti works at NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY, Yonkers, NY and Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Artery Bypass and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vitti's Office Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester
    55 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville, NY 10708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - 3219 East Tremont Avenue
    3219 East Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - 984 North Broadway
    984 North Broadway Suite 501, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Gastroenterology & Vascular Surgery
    2649 Strang Boulevard Suite 206, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Vitti, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699857854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Vitti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vitti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vitti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vitti has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Artery Bypass and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.