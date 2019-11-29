Dr. Michael Vitti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Vitti, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Vitti, MD
Dr. Michael Vitti, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY.
Dr. Vitti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vitti's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester55 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 3219 East Tremont Avenue3219 East Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions
-
3
ColumbiaDoctors - 984 North Broadway984 North Broadway Suite 501, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions
-
4
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Gastroenterology & Vascular Surgery2649 Strang Boulevard Suite 206, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vitti?
Great Dr .He answers all of your questions politley and is a great surgeon.After my surgery I feel great and am back to walking and running without any side issues.Why some people give him a low rating is beyond the pale.
About Dr. Michael Vitti, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1699857854
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vitti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitti works at
Dr. Vitti has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Artery Bypass and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vitti speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.